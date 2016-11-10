Trump’s Victory : ‘Not my President’ rallies across America

Washington, Nov 10: Furious protesters hung effigies, chanted slogans as thousands gathered across the United States to protest against the shock election victory of Donald Trump.

Demonstrators descended on Union Square and Columbus Circle in New York City, chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Donald Trump, go away, racist, sexist, anti-gay.’ Trump’s poll-defying win has sparked a wave of similar rallies across the country.

Protests are stopping traffic in the streets of Chicago, Illinois, while downtown Portland, Oregon, is overrun with disgruntled voters. Outside the White House, a candlelit vigil is being held in protest against Trump’s inflammatory and divisive brand of politics. Demonstrations are being held in at least seven cities.