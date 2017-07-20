Twitter war again between KTR and Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi, July 20: The war of words between Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Telangana Minister for Industries and Commerce K.T. Rama Rao has escalated into a major Twitter squabble with them slapping oblique comments against each other.

Hours after the Congress leader, who was removed as the party in-charge of Goa and Karnataka after the party’s poor performance in the Assembly elections, tweeted, “Huge Drug Scam in Telangana. Influential friends of TRS heir apparent involved. Let’s see if they would be saved or prosecuted. Let’s see,” KTR too took to the micro-blogging site to take a dig at the senior leader.

KTR advised Digvijaya to retire from active politics “gracefully” and “do something worth your age.”

“You’ve completely lost it sir. Time to retire gracefully & do something worth your age. Glad that you’ve finally learned to spell ‘Telangana’,” he tweeted.

This is not the first time when Digvijaya has hit out at the Telangana Government.

Earlier, Digvijaya, in a series of tweets, had alleged that the Telangana Police had set up a fake ISIS website to lure Muslims.

“Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalizing Muslim youths and encouraging them to become ISIS modules. Is it ethical? Is it moral? Has (Chief Minister) KCR authorized Telangana Police to trap Muslim youths and encourage them to join ISIS? If he has, then shouldn’t he own the responsibility and resign?” the senior Congress leader tweeted.

The Congress leader also raised questions on suspected ISIS member Saifullah’s encounter.

“It was on their information that MP Police arrested accused who were responsible for the bomb blast in a train in Shajapur District of MP. It also resulted in Saifullah encounter in Kanpur the same day,” he tweeted.

Following this, KTR tweeted, “Most irresponsible and reprehensible thing coming from a former Chief Minister. I request you to withdraw these comments unconditionally or provide evidence.”

(ANI)