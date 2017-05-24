Opposition meets President Mukherjee over Land Acquisition Amendment

May 24, 2017 | By :
President of India Pranab Mukherjee.
President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

New Delhi, May 24: A delegation of opposition leaders led by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday met President Pranab Mukherjee here, urging him to reject the Land Acquisition Amendment passed by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly as it compromises the interest of the farmers.

“In the memorandum, we have pointed out the amendments which will be detrimental to the interest of the farmers, rural artisans and landless labours. We have requested the President not to approve the land acquisition amendment which the Andhra Pradesh Assembly has passed this year, as it compromises the interest of the farmers, rural artisans and rural agriculture labour,” Digvijaya told the media here.

The President acknowledged the issue and assured them of legal examination and appropriate decision.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly witnessed a heated debate over the passage of the Bill paving way for Land Acquisition for crucial projects, including the irrigation projects and those vital for national security. (ANI)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Defending ‘abusive’ twitter post, Digvijaya adds: Modi failed to fulfil promises, didn’t tweet on Gauri’s murder
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh receives backlash after a tweet digging at PM Narendra Modi, BJP
BJP protecting accused in bomb blast cases, Digvijaya Singh launches criticism over granting bail to Col. Purohit
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minster Santosh Mohan Dev passed away at 83 in Silchar
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh dubs JD (U) bid to form Govt. with BJP as ‘shameful’
Twitter war again between KTR and Digvijaya Singh
Top