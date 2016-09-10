Two persons held for demanding extortion from businessman in Nashik

September 10, 2016 | By :

Nashik, Sep 10: Two persons were arrested for allegedly demanding extortion amount of Rs two lakh from a businessman here, police said today.
The two accused, Ganesh Kankal (38) and Prashant Alai (32), were arrested yesterday for demanding Rs two lakh extortion money from Ramchandra Bhagwat, owner of an agro firm, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Datta Karale said.
According to Bhagwat, the duo had met him posing as RTI activists and threatened to eliminate him, saying that his firm is bogus. They also demanded Rs 50 lakh and the deal was sealed at Rs two lakh.
Bhagwat then approached Commissioner of Polices office on Thursday, following which a Crime Branch team laid a trap and the accused were arrested, the senior officer said.
Apart from the amount, two country-made pistols, 30 live rounds, mobile handsets were recovered from them.
An offence has been registered in this regard at Indira Nagar police station, Karale added

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Food poisoning after consuming food arranged by businessman, 60 children fall ill in Rajasthan
Cat burglars thank businessman in a note after scooting off with gold and cash worth Rs 85,000 in Hyderabad
Three persons died while two others left with head injuries after chimney of a bakery in Jogeshwari West collapse
Eight persons killed as bus overturned at a sharp bend on Pithoria road in Ranchi
Debt ridden farmer commits suicide in Nashik
Indian-Origin Businessman Shot Dead In US
Top