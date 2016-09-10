Two persons held for demanding extortion from businessman in Nashik

Nashik, Sep 10: Two persons were arrested for allegedly demanding extortion amount of Rs two lakh from a businessman here, police said today.

The two accused, Ganesh Kankal (38) and Prashant Alai (32), were arrested yesterday for demanding Rs two lakh extortion money from Ramchandra Bhagwat, owner of an agro firm, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Datta Karale said.

According to Bhagwat, the duo had met him posing as RTI activists and threatened to eliminate him, saying that his firm is bogus. They also demanded Rs 50 lakh and the deal was sealed at Rs two lakh.

Bhagwat then approached Commissioner of Polices office on Thursday, following which a Crime Branch team laid a trap and the accused were arrested, the senior officer said.

Apart from the amount, two country-made pistols, 30 live rounds, mobile handsets were recovered from them.

An offence has been registered in this regard at Indira Nagar police station, Karale added