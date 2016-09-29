Surgical Strikes : High alert in Gujarat after the operation in LoC

Ahmedabad, Sept 29: High alert has been sounded in Gujarat in the wake of the surgical strikes carried out by the Army on terror bases across the LoC, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

The state shares land and sea boundary with Pakistan.

“Following surgical strikes, high alert has been sounded in entire Gujarat, specially the border districts police and coastal police stations have been alerted to increase vigil after our armed forces’ successful operation,” he said.

Three districts of the state– Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan– share boundary with the neighbouring country.

People in major cities in Gujarat welcomed the surgical strikes by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

“Our officers are in constant touch with the officials of BSF and Coast Guard. The BSF and Coast Guard are extremely vigilant on the land border and sea coast respectively. Police in border districts have already stepped up patrolling,” Patel said.

The coastal police have also been kept on high alert and have been asked to vigilantly monitor the movement in the sea, Patel said.

“The Centre has given us a directive to evacuate people from villages within 10 kms area of the border with Pakistan.

But none of our villages are located in 10-km range from the border (due to Rann of Kutch). Our villages are almost 25 km away from the border,’ Patel said.

The state Home Department has also asked the entire state police to be on alert so that no anti-India elements can take benefit of the situation, he said.

“We also request the people of the state to alert police or government regarding any suspicious activity and help the state maintain law and order,” Patel said.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for fulfilling the promise of retaliation after the Uri terror attack”.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said surgical strikes are befitting response to terror.

“Surgical strikes are befitting response to proxy instigated by our neighbour. My heartiest congratulations to Indian Army and NaMo government,” Rupani tweeted.