Surgical strikes: Mehbooba Mufti calls for restraint

Srinagar, Sep 29: In the wake of cross-LoC surgical strike by Indian army, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today voiced grave concern over the escalation of situation along the borders and warned that confrontation

could lead to a “disaster of epic proportions” for the state.

Calling for restraint and de-escalation of the “war-like situation”, she said India and Pakistan must open the channels of communication realizing the dangerous consequences of any escalation of ongoing confrontation along the borders.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have the greatest stakes in peace as they have undergone enormous tragedies because of the blood-spattered violence in the state, she said while commenting on the surgical strike.

“We in J&K have suffered immensely because of the violence and know very well its dangers and consequences,” Mehbooba said.

“For the people of Jammu and Kashmir, peace along the borders and within the mainland is of immense significance and I hope the political leadership of the two countries would also treat it with the same spirit,” she said.

The chief minister said, “like siblings locked in an endless rivalry, India and Pakistan have bickered for well over six decades and transforming that rivalry into a mature, productive relationship will be difficult. But the

consequences of continued animosity will be much worse.”

The necessity of dialogue has assumed more significance in the post-nuclear phase, she said while maintaining that war is never an option to resolve issues and India and Pakistan should instead together fight poverty and economic deprivation plaguing the region.