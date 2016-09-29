Surgical Strike : Sushma Swaraj meets Sonia Gandhi, briefs her about army’s operation

New Delhi, Sep 29: Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and briefed her about Indian Army’s surgical strikes across the Line of Control.

Earlier, supporting the government over the strike, Sonia said, “We stand with the govt in its actions to protect country’s security. Party hopes Pakistan will recognise that it bears a great responsibility in continuing cross-border terrorist attacks against India. Congress expects that Pakistan will take effective action to dismantle infra of terrorism that it has supported.”

India carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Thursday, inflicting significant casualties on terrorists and those who are trying to support them.

The announcement of the sudden action by the army was made on Thursday by the director general military operations Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, 11 days after the terror strike by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad on an Indian army camp in Uri in Kashmir over which Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the attackers will not go unpunished and that the sacrifice of 19 jawans will not go in vain.