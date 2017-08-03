Vice President Polls: NDA leaders to meet tomorrow

August 3, 2017 | By :
The lawmakers will vote on August 5 to elect 13th Vice President of India.

New Delhi, Aug 3: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders will tomorrow meet in Delhi a day before the Vice-Presidential polls.

The lawmakers will vote on August 5 to elect 13th Vice President of India.

The NDA has nominated M. Venkaiah Naidu as its Vice Presidential nominee while Gopalkrishna Gandhi was named as the Opposition’s candidate.

Both the nominees have filed their nomination for the post.

The term of Vice President Hamid Ansari, who is also ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, ends on August 10.

(ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Venkaiah Naidu mocks at Rahul Ghandhi, dubs dynasty in democracy as ‘nasty’
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu launches sports talent search portal
NDA cabinet reshuffle and expand as JD(U), AIADMK likely to be inducted into Modi cabinet
Nitish Kumar working as Amit Shah’s servant, says Congress
United we are, Develops our Nation: Prime Minister Modi addressed India on its 70th Independence Day
Venkaiah Naidu comments on Indian values countering Hamid Ansari’s expression of discomfiture
Top