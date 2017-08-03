Vice President Polls: NDA leaders to meet tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 3: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders will tomorrow meet in Delhi a day before the Vice-Presidential polls.

The lawmakers will vote on August 5 to elect 13th Vice President of India.

The NDA has nominated M. Venkaiah Naidu as its Vice Presidential nominee while Gopalkrishna Gandhi was named as the Opposition’s candidate.

Both the nominees have filed their nomination for the post.

The term of Vice President Hamid Ansari, who is also ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, ends on August 10.

