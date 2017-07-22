10 Startups graduated from Nexus Incubator, after having intense 10 weeks training programme in New Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 21 : In an effort to promote a successful entrepreneurial partnership between India and US which will bring economic growth to both nations, a group of 10 Startups today graduated from Nexus Incubator, after having intense 10 weeks training programme.

The incubator is a collaboration between the University of Texas and the US State Department that graduated its first group of 10 startups today.

“Nexus is really about demonstrating best practices in incubating startups and guiding entrepreneurs towards ultimate success in the business world,” said Nexus director Erik Azulay, who moved to Delhi from Austin, Texas to set up and run the center.

These startups were choosen from 113 applications from all over the country.

These startups represent a broad variety of industry sectors and have the potential to make a great contribution to an already thriving Indian entrepreneur climate.

“We have brought the strongest players in the Indian ecosystem together to support startups on their road to commercialization – companies that we hope will contribute to economic prosperity in India and the United States. The Indian Angels Network, TiE, FICCI, Indian School of Business, The Department of Science and Technology, USAID and the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) are all coming together to show that a unified ecosystem is stronger and more productive for promoting entrepreneurial success,” he added.

Several startups in the first group of startups have already been funded, including BigDeals, which is the first company to provide escrow services in the real estate market and Dhakka Brakes, which invented a new regenerative brake system for rickshaw drivers.

“Nexus really helped us focus on our target customers and rethink our value proposition” said Big Deals CEO Ashwin Chawwla.