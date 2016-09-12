Over 1,150 dengue cases in Delhi, 50 per cent rise in last 1 week

New Delhi, Sep 12: At least 1,158 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital with nearly 390 of them being recorded in the first ten days of September, the month in which the vector-borne disease begins to peak.

Three hundred and eighty-seven cases were reported this month, marking a rise of over 50 per cent from the previous count, according to a municipal report released today.

Over 770 cases were reported till September 3 this season. Out of the total number of cases, August alone has accounted for 652.