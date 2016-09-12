Over 1,150 dengue cases in Delhi, 50 per cent rise in last 1 week
New Delhi, Sep 12: At least 1,158 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital with nearly 390 of them being recorded in the first ten days of September, the month in which the vector-borne disease begins to peak.
Three hundred and eighty-seven cases were reported this month, marking a rise of over 50 per cent from the previous count, according to a municipal report released today.
Over 770 cases were reported till September 3 this season. Out of the total number of cases, August alone has accounted for 652.
Last year, the city saw a staggering 15,867 dengue cases — the worst in 20 years–with the disease claiming 60 lives, as per municipal reports. In 2015, August and September had seen 778 and 6,775 cases respectively while October had recorded a staggering 7,283 cases.