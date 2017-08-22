Afghanistan to be ‘graveyard’ for US if America does not withdraw its troops, warns Taliban

Kabul/Afghanistan, August 22: The Taliban on Tuesday warned that Afghanistan would become a ‘graveyard’ for the United States if the latter does not withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. According to media reports, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement that Afghanistan will soon become another graveyard for the US if America does not withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

Taliban’s reaction comes as United States President Donald Trump said that their military intervention in Afghanistan will continue and ‘from now on victory will have a clear definition’. Trump, while giving an address at the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, a U.S. military base adjacent to the Arlington National Cemetery, proclaimed the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan, saying that the objectives will include “obliterating ISIS” and “preventing the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan.”

Trump made it clear that he would not announce dates of military operations in advance and went on to say that he would not discuss troop levels or further plans for military activities. “I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will,” Trump said. Trump further said that to achieve these goals, he would expand the authority for the U.S. to target criminal and terrorist networks in Afghanistan.

“Afghan will secure and build their own nation and define their own future. We want them to succeed. But we will no longer use the American military to construct democracies in faraway lands or try to rebuild another country in our own image,” he added. The President reached a decision on the future of the U.S. strategy after a final round of deliberations with his national security team at Camp David on Friday.

Trump’s decision comes as Taliban militants have been resurgent in recent months, posting a series of recent gains against Afghan government forces, which are backed by a US-led coalition of NATO allies. The ISIS, through a regional affiliate known as the ISIS-K, has also established a foothold in Afghanistan in recent years, carrying out a series of deadly terrorist attacks and coordinating assaults with the Taliban.

Earlier, defense secretary James Mattis said that he directed US military chiefs to make preparations to carry out the president’s strategy. He added that several allies of the U.S. have also committed to increasing their troop numbers in the region and together they assist the Afghan Security forces to destroy the terrorist hub.

About 8,400 U.S. troops are currently deployed in Afghanistan. The majority of about 6,900 are assigned to the NATO mission to train and advise Afghan security forces alongside approximately 6,000 troops from other NATO countries. (ANI)