After Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh, Chouhan’s Madhya Pradesh to have anti-Romeo squads

Bhopal, April 1: After the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh, now the party-ruled Madhya Pradesh is all set to launch a campaign to check ‘majnoo-type’ behavior from men in the state.

Demanding capital punishment for the rapists, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that a campaign, similar to that of anti-Romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh, will be launched in Madhya Pradesh, too.

“We will reform ‘majnoo’ type of persons. They don’t know how to respect… They are not good for the civilized society… A campaign will be launched against Majnoos,” Chouhan said.

To ensure that women and girls are safe, police should keep a vigil and create a safe environment for them, he went on to add.

Women are no less than anyone in terms of courage, valor and in their duties and therefore one-third posts in the police department are reserved for them, Chouhan announced the move while addressing the 89th passing out parade of Sub-Inspectors at MP Police Academy in the State capital.

“Police should create such an atmosphere so that women are able to move around independently without any fear. It should take stern measures against criminal elements,” Chouhan Said.

The chief minister, who in the past has demanded death penalty for the rapists, said that the government would introduce a bill regarding this in the upcoming monsoon session of assembly.

He called for an environment where women do not feel apprehensive going out even after midnight. He asked the newly-inducted officers to take an oath not to err in keeping the dignity of women intact.

He urged the young officers to dismantle the network of mining mafia, liquor mafia, looters, and dacoits.

Chouhan heaped praises on Madhya Pradesh Police for arresting terrorists accused of triggering blasts in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train within three hours of the incident. “The credit for making Madhya Pradesh an island of peace goes to the police,” he said.

Chouhan urged newly-inducted officers to distance themselves from middlemen and discharge duties with integrity.