MadhyaPradesh

Jhabua/Madhya Pradesh, February 07: When Padman is all set to rule the box office, a group of women from Madhya Pradesh is making news for breaking the glass ceiling. A
New Delhi, February 07: 16 people have died in two road accidents that happened in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A car fell down a gorge in Champawat’s Sawala area of Uttarakhand
Bhopal, Jan 13: 2017 saw a spate of incidents where various groups, organizations, and aggrieved sections resorted to unique protests. In keeping continuity, several teachers, including four women, today tonsured
Bhopal, January, 12: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan encouraged the youth to make Surya Namaskar (sun salutation) a daily routine on Friday and said it was one of the
Damoh/Madhya Pradesh, Dec 22: A video of a government school teacher getting a massage from his student in Damoh’s Madhiyadoh, Madhya Pradesh has gone viral. The local administration has now
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), December 17 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday pitched for reservation of women in various government departments of the state. Speaking at an
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) , December 6 : A one-and-a-half year-old girl died after the ambulance carrying her was stuck in a traffic jam due to a wedding procession near Damoh’s
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh), December 6 : Madhya Pradesh police have arrested 11 people for allegedly putting an objectionable poster resembling former Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan in communally sensitive Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa town. Meanwhile, police said that they may
Mandasur/Madhya Pradesh, September 16: Around 33 people injured including seven women when their bus collided with a truck near Garoth town in the Mandasur district of Madhya Pradesh. According to reliable
Ashoknagar/ Madhya Pradesh, September 13: The Madhya Pradesh Authorities suspended two school teachers for defecating in open, says media reports. The Ashoknagar district administration suspended Mahendra Singh Yadav of the
New Delhi, September 13: Madhya Pradesh school Education Minister Vijay Shah passed an order directing students of Satna District to answer their roll calls by uttering ‘Jai Hind’ instead of
Tikamgarh/Madhya Pradesh, September 8: A pregnant woman who was Human Immunodeficiency virus positive was refused for treatment by the doctors of the district hospital at Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh which
Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, September 5: A caste panchayat at Bhind ordered an elderly woman to beg for seven days outside her village and take a dip in the Ganga as
Morena/ Madhya Pradesh, August 26: Rudra Gupta (9), from Morena, emerged as the champion of champions in a thrilling finale to the 16th National UCMAS Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Competition
Bhopal,August23:At least 50 students of a private school were on Wednesday hospitalised after they complained of uneasiness following inhalation of ammonia gas which leaked from a cold storage nearby, district authorities said.
New Delhi, August 19: After the Gorakhpur tragedy in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi could be the next. The Maharani Laxmi Bai
Bhopal,August18:A baby girl was found gasping for life two hours after being delivered in a toilet in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened on Independence Day when a
Sagar/Madhya Pradesh, August 18: In a shocking incident, the nose of a woman was allegedly slitten off at the Renvjha village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district by two people named
Dhar/Madhya Pradesh, August 8: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday refuted the reports about the arrest of Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar and her supporters,
Indore,August5:Two men in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore married each other in a symbolic gesture to ‘appease the rain gods.’ The rituals were conducted even as several districts of the state are