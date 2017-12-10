Arab league lashes out at Trump’s Jerusalem move

Cairo/Egypt, Dec 10: Arab Leagues head has called the United States’ decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “dangerous and unacceptable” and a “flagrant attack on a political solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The regional bloc’s secretary-general Ahmed Aboul-Gheit’s statement came after an emergency meeting of foreign ministers from 22 Arab states in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, on Saturday, reported Al Jazeera.

Arab foreign ministers have urged the US to abandon its Jerusalem move, stating it would increase violence throughout the region.

The ministers also called for the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution condemning Trump’s decision, but acknowledged that Washington would most likely veto it.

A two-page resolution adopted by the emergency meeting did not include any punitive actions against the United States.

According to the reports, Aboul-Gheit said Trump’s decision was “against international law and raises questions over American efforts to support peace” between Palestine and Israel.

The US policy shift “undermines Arab confidence” in the Trump administration, he added.

The United States has become the first country in the world to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel following Trump’s decision.

In line with this announcement, the US is also shifting its embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city, again becoming the first country to take such a step.

With this step, Trump has fulfilled one of its campaign promises and reversed decades-long US policy on this matter.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not meet United States Vice President Mike Pence later this month.

Various Palestinian factions, including militant organisation Hamas, called for a day of rage on Friday against the US and Israeli occupation.

An estimated 3,000 people marched, burned Israeli flags and stamped on posters of Trump in around 30 protests across the Palestinian territories.

UN Security Council members also widely condemned Trump’s move during an emergency meeting held on Friday.

Jerusalem is considered a sacred place, which is home to Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites.

However, it is also a disputed territory, contested by both Israel and Palestine, which sees it as a capital of its future state. (ANI)