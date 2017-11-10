APEC CEO summit in Vietnam: US President Trump praises PM Modi for his contributions to Indo-Pacific region

Danang/Vietnam, November 10: In a speech at the APEC CEO summit in Vietnam, the US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to the Indo-Pacific region, on Friday. Trump said, “In the broader region, countries outside APEC are also making great strides in this chapter for the Indo-Pacific.”

“India is celebrating its 70th anniversary. It is a sovereign democracy, as well as, think of this, one of over one billion people is the largest democracy in the world. Since India opened its economy, it has achieved astounding growth and a new world of opportunity for its expanding middle class, and Prime Minister Modi has been working to bring that country and all of its people together as one, and he’s working at it very, very successfully indeed,” he added.

US president Donald Trump further said that the United States was willing to offer a mutual agreement with any country in the Indo-Pacific region. But it would only in a “mutual respect and mutual benefit”.

Expressing a sharp message on commerce, US President Donald Trump said that the United States could no more permit constant trade violations and would insist on just and equitable arrangements.

Donald Trump said, “When the United States enters into a trading relationship with other countries or other peoples, we will from now on expect that our partners will faithfully follow the rules.”

“We expect that markets will be open to an equal degree on both sides and that private investment, not government planners, will direct investment,” he said in a speech ahead of a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders.