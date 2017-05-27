Beefban: Impacts and Consequences on second largest nutrition deficit country

New Delhi, May 27: Beef Fry, the name itself is mouthwatering to most of the food lovers. Beef curry, beef fry, beef dry fry and chilly beef are a few of the very long list of beef dishes. But all this is going to be alienated from the dining tables of India. The rules and regulations which came to the dining tables have actually left the non-vegetarian food lovers into utter frustration. The decision of the centre is actually pushing the beef-loving people especially Keralites into a wrath. The Kerala government itself has rebuked the order and affirmed that the state will not accept the rule.

A recent survey found that 60 percent of India’s population eat meat. Only 31 percent of the population eat only vegetarian. The remaining nine percent are consumers of vegetables with egg. As the ban on slaughtering is just before the Ramzan fast, it became a backlash to the Muslim community. The current assessment is that the animal sacrifices on Bakrid would also be prevented.

The state of Kerala has ever reacted strongly to Beef Bans, has made it clear that the new order is not acceptable. Kerala has clearly stated that it is an encroachment on the powers of the states. With the withdrawal of beef resources, hotels may also have to face a significant fall in its income.

Impacts of ban on cattle slaughter

India is the second largest nutrition deficit country in the world. 47 percent of the country’s children are malnourished. India is still ahead of hunger. The role of meat has been great in tackling starvation and malnutrition. These foods can not be solved by vegetables alone. Protein rich mutton is a major contributor to the country’s malnutrition problem.

The new order is a major setback for farmers and meat trade in the country. India has a meat trade of Rs 1 crore a year. India has the world’s largest cattle population. India accounts for 16 per cent of the world’s cows and over half of the total population of buffalos.

Of the total 20.90 crore cows in India, only 6.4 per cent are being slaughtered. Only 11.1 percent of the 9.1 crore buffalos are killed for meat. Older and non-reproductive cattle are a burden on farmers. With the ban, thousands of people are in crisis. Most of these are Muslims and dalits.

The central government decision would seriously affect the dairy sector also. If you feed a cow for milk, it would dryup within six years. No one can save a herd of livestock which is not productive. Because it costs at least 100 rupees to feed it for one day.

That is why farmers in all religions become willing to sell their cow and other animals. If cow slaughter is banned, there will be no one to buy the cow for meat. Eventually, people will stop growing up cows. Deserted cows will roam around everywhere in the country.