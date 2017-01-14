Bharatiya Janata Party on ‘Cycle’ fight: Public wants ‘mangal’ not ‘dangal’

New Delhi, Jan. 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Saturday said that ongoing Samajwadi Party tussle for the election symbol ‘cycle’ would have no effect on the election results in Uttar Pradesh, as people want prosperity and togetherness (mangal) rather than dangal( fights).

“Nobody is feeling secure in the state and the public wants ‘mangal’ not ‘dangal’. No matter with what symbol the Saifai family contests the elections, the people will oust them,” BJP UP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI here.

“Uttar Pradesh is passing through a bad law and order situation. Hooliganism is hovering in the state and Samajwadi Party government is not able to handle the situation,” he added.

Maurya said that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) already stands rejected by the people, and added that this time, both the SP and the BSP would be driven out.

The Election Commission on yesterday reserved its judgement on the dispute over the Samajwadi Party’s ‘cycle’, with both the warring factions staking claim to the symbol.

The Election Commission had summoned both groups, one led by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and the other by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

In rebuttal, the Mulayam camp claimed that the convention in which Akhilesh was anointed as the party chief was against the SP Constitution.

After the split in the party last week, both sides had submitted signed affidavits of legislators and office bearers representing them to claim control over the party’s name and symbol.

(ANI)