Bill Gates meets Andhra  Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, offers help for innovative developments 

Visakhapatnam, November 18: Moving on to bold steps, Bill Gates met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday at the valedictory session of the AP Ag-Tech Summit -2017 ,and lauded his government for using technology to help farmers in the state.

According to reports that Bill Gates stated that “Andhra Pradesh is updating to next stage to accelerating it the technology usage.

He also quotes that at least half of India’s population is engaged in agriculture and three-fourths of rural women are engaged in agriculture.

Focusing on gender equality, research has shown that having more women also increases production by 20 to 30 percent.

Bill Gates also point out that the stable economy growth in the economy will not only lead to a higher Gross Domestic Product but also lift people out of poverty.

Reports says, Andhra Pradesh Government organised the Three-day global event was in association with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Dalberg Advisors.

In the AP-AG Tech Summit, experts from 61 countries were present, including heads of commercial establishments, founders of various start-ups, decision makers, farmers indulged in progressive agriculture, NGOs, farming and other technology experts.

Meanwhile Bill Gates also point out three step process;

Firstly, turning out the largest economic sector in the country into a source of growth instead of a drag on the economy.

Secondly,we can also develop the inclusive and that it not only leads to a higher GDP but also lifts people out of poverty.

Third, in future we can also provide enough nutritious food to spurt a healthy and well-educated labor force when the Indian economy will depend even more on highly skilled workers,

Meanwhile N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also follow help from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in agriculture, nutrition and health.

Comparing to a innovation He also mentioned the example which one is a “Mega Seed Park and D krish,

Mega Seed Park really is the first of its kind and it will make the pure quality of seeds and coupled with that is the new EC distribution application,

D Krishi, also help farmers access the pure quality of seeds in a timely manner and ensure that the government’s resources are being widely used.

Chief Minister’s goal for Innovation that help to focus to achieve and f sustained double-digit economic growth in Andhra Pradesh over the next decade.