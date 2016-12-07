Breaking News! SRK’s `Raees` to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s `Kaabil` on January 25

New Delhi , Dec. 7 : It seems the relief of the aversion of biggest clash of year 2017 was just short lived!

King Khan always makes sure to be the talk of B-town and his upcoming film ‘Raees’ has made sure he remains in the headlines.

The latest reports suggest that the makers have preponed the release date to January 25, which means, the clash with Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ is still on!

This happens just a few days after Rakesh Roshan too mentioned that he is releasing his film a day prior to the scheduled release.

While this is definitely good news for Shah Rukh Khan and his fans, we wonder what Hrithik and the makers of ‘Kaabil’ have to say to it!

