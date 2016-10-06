Bureau of Civil Aviation Security issues High alert to Airports in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat

New Delhi, October 6: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security have issued high alert notice to Airports in Delhi and in four border states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. These states are on high alert after intelligence reports on possible terror attacks, according to NDTV.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has written to all government and private airlines, paramilitary forces that guard airports and the police about the threat, outlining security measures for two dozen airports in these states.

The Central Industrial Security Force or CISF, which handles security at airports, has been asked to be extra vigilant at routes that lead up to airports from cities and out of them, particularly during change of shift.

There will be more random checking of baggage at airports and the bureau has advised that bags would be checked physically after they have been screened by X-ray machines.

There will also be more checkibg at the cargo terminals and car parking areas at airports.

The entry of vehicles into airports will also be restricted.