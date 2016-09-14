Cauvery row: Supreme Court to hear plea on directing neighbouring states Karnataka and TN to maintain law and order

New Delhi, September 14: The Supreme Court today agreed to hear tomorrow a plea seeking direction to the Centre, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to maintain law and order in these two states witnessing violent protests in the wake of a row over distribution of Cauvery water.

“Let it be listed tomorrow before the bench which is hearing it,” a bench comprising Chief Justice T S Thakur and A M Khanwilkar said.

Senior advocate Adish Aggarwala, appearing for P Shivakumar, sought urgent hearing of the PIL saying that tomorrow there is a state-wide bandh in Karnataka and, a day after, Tamil Nadu will have same kind of protest across that state.

He said the states be directed to take prompt action against the protesters to maintain law and order and provide security to private and public properties and the citizens of both the states.

Shivakumar, who claims to be a social activist, has also sought a direction that the leaders of the protest be held accountable for the damage caused to the properties and be asked to pay up for them.

On September 12, the apex court modified its earlier order on sharing of Cauvery water and directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs instead of 15,000 cusecs per day till September 20 to Tamil Nadu.

Rejecting Karnataka’s plea seeking placing in abeyance for its earlier order, the court asked the executives to ensure compliance.

The apex court bench was critical of the language used in the fresh plea of Karnataka seeking to keep in abeyance the September 5 order asking it to release 15,000 cusecs water per day to Tamil Nadu.