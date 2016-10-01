Daraa militants send ammunition inside living cow to supply sleeper cells in Damascus

October 1, 2016 | By :
Damascus,Oct1:Syrian soldiers have intercepted a shipment of ammo allegedly originally destined for sleeper terrorist cells in Damascus. The cache of ammunition was hidden inside a carved up and poorly stitched cow, which was used by the terrorist as a smuggling vessel.
The weapons-stuffed animal was discovered at an army checkpoint on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus when security forces pulled over a KIA truck earlier this week, Arabic-language news outlets reported.

Checking the live cargo, the soldiers discovered a 25cm long cut in the side of the cow that had been badly stitched up. Suspecting foul play, authorities authorized the slaughter of the cow.

WARNING! The following images contain graphic content. Viewer discretion advised. 

Inside the belly of the dead animal, the soldiers found dozens of small boxes of medium and light-caliber ammo for machine guns, ABNA 24 reported.

A source in the Syrian military told Sputnik that the militants were apparently attempting to smuggle weapons from Daraa to Damascus to help militants in the capital carry out terror attacks against multiple targets.

The driver of the truck was immediately arrested after its discovery and subsequently confessed that the ammo was sent by Daraa militants to sleeper cells in Damascus.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
BRICS Summit 2017: Worldwide deplore terrorist attacks, wherever and by whomsoever, without justification
Egypt says 30 suspected militants killed in Sinai raids
20 people held hostage in a restaurant in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu by al Shabaab militants
US special forces are helping the Philippine military retake the southern city of Marawi from IS-linked militants
US military raid in Yemen kills seven Al Qaeda militants
40 killed in rebel-jihadist clashes near Damascus
Top