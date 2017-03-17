Deal almost done: Manoj Sinha is Modi’s selection for Uttar Pradesh CM

New Delhi, March 17: Union Minister of State for Railways and Communications Manoj Sinha seems to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s choice for Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister.

While an official announcement on who will be the Chief Minister is expected on Saturday when the MLAs of Uttar Pradesh will meet in Lucknow, media reports suggest that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are like-minded in given ‘Clean Chit’ for Manoj Sinha the high-profile job.

Manoj Sinha’s impending emerge for the CM Candidature in the politically critical and the Hindi heartland state is yet another indicator that the Modi, Shah duo place a higher premium on merit than on any other consideration.

Manoj Sinha, A tall well-built, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, in civil engineering, is a 3-time Member of Parliament.

As a Union Minister of Communication and minister of the state of Railways, Manoj maintains a conscious low profile but is seen as a sincere silent performer, whose work speaks more than his words.

By selecting an upper caste Bhumihar Brahmin in Manoj Sinha as the man to lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a caste-conscious Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi appears to be once again confirming that the only benchmarks that drive such decisions are merit and caliber and not caste considerations.

On the time of the last phase of the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, on the last public meeting, Narendra Modi had addressed in Varanasi just before he went to great lengths to praise Manoj Sinha for the work he was doing as a railway minister.

The Prime Minister, with his mantra of ‘Sabka ka Saath, Sabka Vikas‘, wants delivery on the ground level while also ensuring that all sections of the people get equal rights in the development story of Uttar Pradesh.

A native of Mohanpura, Ghazipur, Manoj Sinha cut his teeth in politics as the president of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students union in the early 1980s but his big break came only in the 90’s when he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time. He became a member of the Loksabha two more times, including his current tenure as Member from Ghazipur.

Manoj Sinha’s image of a man ‘with no enemies’ also appears to have worked in favour for his selection to the post.

Sinha is equally comfortable with all factions of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh. A personal connection with Uttar Pradesh BJP loyal Rajnath Singh also appears to have played a role in tilting the scale in his favour.

It must need to be mentioned here that Rajnath Singh himself was said to be in the race to be Chief Minister at one point before he decided to stay put in Delhi and strengthen the BJP at the central level ahead of the 2019 battle.

The other contestant’s, Keshav Prasad Maurya, candidature for CM post ended on a slightly funny situation on Thursday when BJP Chief Amit Shah in the presence of Keshav Maurya, told media persons, “Keshavjijiska naam tay karenge, uspe mohar laga denge (whoever’s name Keshav Maurya picks, we will put our stamp on it).”

Ironically, Amit Shah’s comment came while Keshav Prasad Maurya was distributing “Prasad” from Tirumala Tirupati to media persons. Following that, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh chief developed a low BP problem and had to be moved to the hospital.