Extensive evacuation started in Cyclone Mora hit Bangladesh.

Dhaka/Bangladesh, May 30: Extensive evacuation process has started in Bangladesh as severe cyclonic storm ‘Mora’ hit Chittagong on Tuesday. The harsh cyclonic tornado MORA over the northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal have moved further north-northeastward during past six hrs with a speed of 28 Kmph, and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is being reported in Chittagong. Deputy Commissioner Zillur Rahman Chowdhury has said about 30,000 people have taken up refuge at the hundreds of storm shelters near the coast. The Met Office has advised hoisting great Danger Signal No 10 at coastal areas including Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Khulna, Satkhira and the two coastal ports in Mongla and Payra.

Mora was centred at around 385km south of Chittagong port and 305km south of Cox’s Bazar port around 7 pm on Monday, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

#CycloneMora in # Bangladesh. Video taken from the front door of our hotel. We are extending to deliver emergency relief to the affected pic.twitter.com/pRiI67qKnh — Neezo (@Neezo87) May 30, 2017

An emergency meeting was held in the morning regarding the preparations for the possible impact of the cyclone and the administration has taken all necessary measures in this regard, The Dhaka Tribune quoted Mohamad Omar Faruk, secretary of Chittagong Port Authority as saying. Due to the increasing intensity of the cyclone, all loading and unloading activities at Chittagong marine port has been suspended for the time being.

Cyclone ‘MORA’ have already landfall..

This has been mark categary-1

which is not expected make significant damage.. Allah save us.. pic.twitter.com/6PCJnzrvS7 — Alauddin Ujjal (@AlauddinUjjal) May 30, 2017



Current wind speed is measured at 105kmph, maximum wind speed is measured at 120kmph. Great Danger Signal No 10 has also been hoisted in six coastal districts – Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni and Chandpur as well as the off-shore islands located in these districts.

The administration has set up shelters equipped with enough stockpiled to sustain and organised a number of meetings to raise awareness among people to mitigate the cyclone’s impact.

Meanwhile, the Chittagong Port Authority has sounded Alert No 3 at the port area, and vessels are being sent away to outer anchorage from the Chittagong port jetties to avoid any casualties during the cyclone.(ANI)