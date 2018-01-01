CycloneMora

Dhaka, May31:Hours after at least six people were reportedly killed since Cyclone Mora made landfall in Bangladesh on Tuesday, INS Sumitra has launched a major Search and Rescue (SAR) operation
Six people reportedly killed from Cyclone Mora in Bangladesh,INS Sumitra search and rescue operation rescues 18 people
Cyclone Mora has hit Bangladesh, lashing the country with winds of up to 117 km per h
Dhaka,May30:Cyclone Mora has hit Bangladesh, lashing the country’s south-eastern coast with rain and winds. The storm made landfall on Tuesday morning between the fishing port of Cox’s Bazar and the
Extensive evacuation started in Cyclone Mora hit Bangladesh
Dhaka/Bangladesh, May 30: Extensive evacuation process has started in Bangladesh as severe cyclonic storm ‘Mora’ hit Chittagong on Tuesday. The harsh cyclonic tornado MORA over the northeast and adjoining east central
Indian Army ready to assist Bangladesh in depression forming in Bay of Bengal and Cyclone Mora
New Delhi, May 29: With the deep depression forming in the Bay of Bengal, Mora has now become a cyclonic storm and is all set to hit Bangladesh and Myanmar.