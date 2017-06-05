Japan conducts evacuation drills in Abu over possible North Korean missile attack.

Moscow/Russia, June 5: The residents of Abu, a small coastal town on the Sea of Japan, were rushed to safety as part of evacuation drills after being warned of a ballistic missile attack amid tensions with North Korea over its missile and nuclear programs.

The drills coincided with the three-day joint military drill between Japan’s naval and air forces and U.S. aircraft carriers in the Sea of Japan.

A North Korean ballistic missile takes 10 minutes to reach Japanese territory.

The Japan authorities have informed the citizens that they would be notified of an imminent missile attack on Japan 10 minutes prior to the projectile hitting the country and the government has also published a guide on protection against “armed attacks and terrorism.”

Some 280 people involved in the drills were alerted to a potentially devastating missile launch through loudspeakers as blaring sirens stunned school children playing outside a local elementary school.

The drills were conducted to test the means of emergency communication and to ensure that in the case of a real-life attack everybody would find their way to a designated shelter.

Russia Today reported that a scenario of the imaginative strike was created in which the missile was set to fall in the rocky terrain of the Yamaguchi Prefecture where the town with some 3,400 residents in located.

The exercises were held at the behest of the Japanese government, the fire service and disaster management agency, as well as the local prefectural and town authorities.

U.S. showing signs of unleashing ‘nuclear war’: North Korea

North Korea has slammed the United States’ successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) interceptor system test, dubbing it as ‘a serious military provocation’.

“This is just a serious military provocation that brings to light the U.S. imperialists’ wild ambition for igniting a nuclear war. Such risky act is a sign that their preparations for unleashing a nuclear war against the DPRK (North Korea) have reached the final phase,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted a spokesman for the Strategic Force of the Korean People’s Army as saying on Friday.

The spokesperson added that such acts prove that Pyongyang’s step for bolstering the nuclear force for ‘self-defence’ is entirely just.

The spokesperson also said that the U.S. is ‘sadly mistaken’ if it thinks that such missile interception system can prevent nuclear strikes by the Strategic Force of the KPA.

“The last-ditch gambling of the Trump administration for a nuclear war will only bring earlier the day when the U.S. mainland will turn into ashes,” said the spokesperson.

Pyongyang’s response came after the Pentagon on Tuesday successfully shot down a mock nuclear warhead simulating the speed and range of a potential North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

This was Pentagon’s first ICBM interceptor system test in the last three years. Prior to this, the system has carried out successful intercepts in nine out of 17 attempts dating back to 1999. The most recent test was in 2014.

(ANI)