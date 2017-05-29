Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend IAEA conference in Vienna.

Dhaka/Bangladesh, May 29: Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on Monday left for Austrian capital Vienna to attend an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali said, “Various global issues, including bilateral cooperation in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), migration, refugee crisis, climate change and the situation in the Europe after Brexit will come up for discussions during the two-day visit.”

The two countries are likely to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) during the visit.

During her two-day visit, Sheikh Hasina will hold talks with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Kern and meet Austrian Federal President Alexander Van Der Bellen. She will also hold a meeting with IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano.

The Prime Minister will return home on May 31.

Marking the 60th anniversary of the IAEA’s Technical Cooperation programme, the international conference on the ‘IAEA Technical Cooperation Programme: Sixty Years and Beyond’ will take place in Vienna from May 30 to June 1.

The conference will bring together representatives from member states and other partners to further develop a partnership to enhance the delivery of the technical cooperation, said the organisers. (ANI)