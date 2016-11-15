Filmmaker Ameer Sultan storms against Rajinikanth and Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Nov 15: Acclaimed filmmaker Ameer Sultan has targeted Rajinikanth for welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision on demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The Tamil actor was probably the first prominent star who welcomed the central government’s move to scrap the currency notes.

Ameer said, “Why is Rajinikanth opening his mouth on the black money issue now? He has not opined on any issue of this country till now.

Rajini has said that a new India is born after Modi announced the demonetization move. Does he know something that happened in the old India where a film called Kabali was released?

Does he know the financials of Kabali? Does he know the ticket rates of Kabali and did they sell the tickets as per government guidelines? Would he openly discuss the business of Kabali? How can Rajini support a black-money elimination drive when a 120 Rs ticket of his film Kabali was sold for Rs 2000”.

Ameer Sultan slammed the Prime Minister, saying that the decision was taken in haste and without foreseeing issues that might affect the common man. He said Narendra Modi won the elections with the support of stars like Rajinikanth and Pawan Kalyan.

However, Rajinikanth is not the only one in Kollywood to have hailed Modi. Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Dhanush, Trisha Krishnan and many other top names welcomed the development.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay has also spoken on the issue. The actor has a mixed view on the government’s decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. While Vijay welcomed Modi’s stand on demonetisation as a bold step, he is not happy with the way it is being implemented as poor people are at the receiving end.

Ameer’s talk is one of the most talked stories in social media now.