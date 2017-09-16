Fire at Mumbai’s famous RK Studio

Mumbai,Sept16: A fire broke out at Mumbai’s famous RK Studio on Saturday. Six fire tenders and five water tankers have been rushed to the spot.

According to a report in ANI, the fire has been confined to electric wiring, electric installation, decoration equipment; 6 fire tenders in operation.

#Update Fire at RK Studio: Fire broke out at the sets of TV show ‘Super Dancer’. There was no crew at the set, today being Saturday #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/eujSGG1DgE — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2017

Fire personnel are working towards bringing the situation under control.

The prominent film studio was named after the legendary actor Raj Kapoor. The studio was founded in 1945 and several films have been produced.

The first film to produced at the studio was Aag in 1948. The studio has iconic films like Awaara, Boot Polish, Shri 420 and Jaagte Raho to its credit.

The last film produced by the studio was Aa Ab Laut Chalen in 1999.