Fire at religious school in Kuala Lumpur, kills 23 children, 2 teacher

Kuala Lumpur/Malaysia, September 14: After a massive fore broke out at a religious school, Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah, at Jalan Keramat Ujung in the capital of Malayasia today, around 23 students and two wardens lost their lives. The fire was reported around 5:40 am local time.

According to media reports from the Malaysian Times, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said that around six students and a member of the public were injured in the incident. The school is located in a three-storey building in the central Kuala Lumpur. The school is named as Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah, as it is a tahfiz boarding school where students learn to remember the Quran. According to media reports from , according to a statement from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the fire started in the sleeping quarters on the top floor of the building.

Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, the Federal Territories Minister said that ” The children were desperately trying to escape the flames. There were metal grills which prevented them from exiting the burning building.” According to the official sources, initially around 23 students and two teachers were killed in the blaze. Police later updated the death toll to 22 students and two teachers.

According to media sources, Amar Singh who is the Kuala Lampur police chief said that the boys aged from 13-17 years were possibly suffocated due to smoke inhalation. He added that the dormitory only had a single entrance that left many of the victims trapped inside it. Amar Singh further said that “They’re still counting the bodies, which were piled on top of each other in a corner.” according to the official records, seven people were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries, while 11 others were rescued.

The officials doubted that an electrical short circuit caused the blaze that broke out in a top floor dormitory, where most of the students perished. The police chief said no foul play was suspected. The Minister Tengku Adnan said the school was running without a licence. The school also do not have any licence from the local religious authorities.

According to media reports from the Agence France-Presse, Khirudin Drahman, the director of Kuala Lumpur’s fire and rescue department said that “It really does not make sense for so many to die in the fire. I think it is one of the country’s worst fire disaster in the past 20 years.”

The Malaysian prime minister Mohd Najib Tun Razak tweeted “Innalillah. It’s sad to read Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Center burned & killed more than 20 lives. May the blessed soul of Allah SWT. Al Fatihah”