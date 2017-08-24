Fire blaze at London’s Chingford discount store quenched by fire fighters

LONDON, Aug 24 : The London Fire Brigade said on Wednesday that 15 fire engines and 97 firefighters and officers were tackling a huge blaze in a discount store in the east of the city.



The whole of the first floor and roof of a Poundland discount store in Chingford had been gutted by the fire, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

It added that there were no injuries.

“Firefighters are working hard to contain the fire and stop it from spreading,” Station Manager Danny Meakin said.

“Crews will be at the scene throughout the night damping down pockets of fire.

The fire has severely damaged the store, rooms above and roof. Firefighters are working hard to contain the fire and stop it from spreading. Crews will be at the scene throughout the night damping down pockets of fire.

“A mother and daughter in an adjacent flat saw smoke and evacuated the property unhurt.”

The Brigade was called at 1854. Fire crews from Chingford and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.