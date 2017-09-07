Fire at ammunition depot in Bhatinda under control: No casualties reported

Bhatinda/Punjab, September 7: A major fire broke out at the Field Ammunition Depot (FAD) in Punjab‘s Bhatinda on Thursday morning is under control.

The blaze began at around 5 a.m. in a shed having low-grade ammunition.

Fire which broke out at ammunition depot in Punjab’s Bathinda now under control.No casualties reported — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017

The fire has been taken under control now and no casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited. ( ANI )