Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stopped for 2 hours at US airport

New Delhi, Oct 17 : Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was stopped at a US airport for two hours after a “random secondary immigration check” on Sunday night.

“Another random secondary immigration check upon landing in the US. Thrice in three visits, the randomness is growing tiresome now,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

“I just spent two hours in a holding area and this happens every time,” he added.

He was supposed to speak at an event organised by New York University.

“I almost wish I’d stayed at home instead. Ah well, that’s two hours well and truly wasted.”

Expressing annoyance, Omar said, “Unlike Shah Rukh Khan, I don’t even catch Pokemon to pass the time,” referring to the actor’s detention at the US airport in a similar way earlier this month.