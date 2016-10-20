Minor girl hands and legs tied, thrown in water tank by money lender in TamilNadu

New Delhi,Oct20: A bizarre incident was reported in Tamil Nadu where a 15-year-old girl was thrown in a water tank with her hands and legs tied with tape. There are allegations on a money lender that he threw the girl in a tank.

The girl was found in the tank with her hands and legs tied at their residence in Kazhugumalai area in the district in an unconscious state by her mother. The girl was then admitted to a hospital.

The girl’s relatives approached the police after the incident and have demanded strict action against the money lender.

The money lender had assaulted and threatened the girl’s mother for not settling a loan taken by her husband, who has died.

After this she complained to the police seeking protection. The girl told the police that she was a witness to the moneylender assaulting her mother and threatening her. Following this the money lender allegedly barged into the girls house and tied her with tape and threw her in the tank.