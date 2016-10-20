Tamil Nadu : 9 dead, 15 injured in massive fire in Sivakasi

Chennai, Oct 20: At least nine were reported dead and more than 15 were injured when a massive fire engulfed a cracker factory in Sivakasi , Tamil Nadu, on Thursday. The reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

At least 35 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and managed to bring the blaze under control in some time. According to reports, 25 people have been rescued from the blaze.

Visuals from the spot showed firecrackers going off as the blaze raged on.

People and vehicles were seen trying to avoid the crackers.

The continous explosion of the crackers reportedly made the job of the firefighters a little more difficult, as they ran the risk of being injured from them.

Reports also suggested that the fire could have spread to a hospital adjacent to the cracker factory. The people injured in the mishap were rushed to a nearby hospital.

This, however, is not the first fire incident that has been reported in Sivakasi. Earlier this month, another cracker factory in Sivakasi had reportedly caught fire.

(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited…)

