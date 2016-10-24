Government is committed to deliver cooking gas connection to all within the next three years: Narendra Modi

Varanasi, October 24: Stressing the need to complete public projects in a time-bound manner and within specified budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government is committed to deliver cooking gas connection to all within the next three years.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating seven public schemes here, Modi said: “Public schemes must be implemented and inaugurated on time. There must not be any delay in this and that is what my government is doing.”

“We will ensure that every household gets LPG connection in the next three years,” he said.

Modi said the public projects and schemes are not about publishing advertisements in newspapers and should be executed properly to help improve people’s lives.

“We don’t stop our work just at laying foundation stones, we ensure that the projects are also completed,” he added.