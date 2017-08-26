Judicious solution demanded rather than politicizing Haryana unrest: PP Chaudhary

New Delhi, Aug 26: P.P Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Law and Justice on Saturday requested all the political parties and their leaders not to politicize the disturbance in Haryana which appeared after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was held guilty in rape case. According to reports from the Asian News International, he said that “I appeal to all the political parties to converge at such tense situation. It is not the time to do politics and make any politically motivated statement.”

Chaudhary also said that the Central government is making all efforts to control the situation in the state.

“I condemn the violence. No one has the right to take law in his/her hand. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. If people are not in the favour of verdict they can move to the Supreme Court. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, President Kovind are monitoring the situation and are alert,” he added.

He further assured that the situation will come under control soon and culprits will be punished for destroying government properties. At least 29 people were killed, including two women and a child, and more than 250 injured as violence erupted in Haryana and Punjab after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in the rape case.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on August 28.

Commenting on the unrest in Haryana, Congress senior leader P. Chidambaram cornered Prime Minister Nardendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar for failing to control tense situation in the state triggered after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in a rape case. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram took a sarcastic note at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and blamed that riots in Sirsa-Panchkula were examples of ‘administrative competence’ of the saffron party.

“PM Modi’s exhortation turned on its head by CM Khattar. Haryana’s mantra is ‘maximum government, minimum governance’. Gorakhpur hospital deaths, Muzaffarnagar train accident, Sirsa-Panchkula riots are examples of BJP’s administrative competence,” Chidambaram said in a tweet. Commenting on the same, the Communist Party of India (CPI) had said that the BJP-led Haryana Government is in particular responsible for the attacks on media personnel, adding they should have anticipated such a huge gathering.

“I disapprove and strongly deplore the violence that has broken out in many parts of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. This violence should be controlled. I question the role of the BJP-led State Government of Haryana as they should have anticipated such a huge gathering,” CPI leader D. Raja told ANI. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for negligence of his duty in stopping the violence in parts of Haryana post the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

Omar took to Twitter and said, “PM Modi should sack his Haryana CM for gross dereliction of duty. The CM had more than enough time to prepare for this eventuality”. (ANI)