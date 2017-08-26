Sakshi Maharaj must be jailed on charges for supporting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Kolkata/Kanpur, Aug 26: The women activists requires that Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Sakshi Maharaj should be put behind bars on charges of contempt of court for supporting the rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and defaming the court verdict. According to reports from the Asian News International, Heena Jahir, the Women activist said that Sakshi Maharaj is supporting the Dera chief because he falls under same category.

“Sakshi Maharaj falls under same category that is why he is supporting such person. Does he mean to say that a court should listen to the supporters of a rapist? I would suggest that court should put Sakshi Maharaj behind the bars on charges of contempt of court. He is supporting the culprit and disrespecting courts order,” she said.

Meanwhile, women activist Saswati Ghosh condemned Maharaj’s statement and said that he should be censored from the Bharatiya Janata Party. “In the court of law, he (Ram Rahim) has been stood wrong so crores of people’s opinion does not matter. Sakshi Maharaj should be censored from the party. BJP’s face has already been blackened with the number of deaths going up. Then its MP saying such things defending people’s violence is most unfortunate and condemnable statement,” she told ANI.

BJP MP Maharaj on Friday came out in support of Ram Rahim after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in a rape case by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula. “Crores of people follow him (Gurmeet Ram Rahim). Why are we not listening to them? Why are we listening to one person (the victim). Gurmeet Ram Rahim is a noble soul. This is a conspiracy to defame Indian culture and the holy people. If there is further violence, the courts will be responsible,” Maharaj had said.

At least 29 people were killed, including two women and a child, and more than 250 injured as violence erupted in Haryana and Punjab after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in the rape case. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on August 28. After being convicted, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was taken to Rohtak by helicopter. (ANI)