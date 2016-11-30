‘Kahaani 2’ not to blame for late release of ‘Wajah Tum Ho’

Mumbai, Nov 30: Director Vishal Pandya says the release date of his film “Wajah Tum Ho” has been pushed to December 16 due to demonetisation and not to avoid a box office clash with Vidya Balan starrer “Kahaani 2”.

The team of “Wajah Tum Ho” took a collective decision on Monday night to postpone the release of the film from December 2 to December 16.

Pandya told IANS: “The prime reason for us to push the release date is demonetisation. A large section of the audience is based in smaller towns where there is a severe crunch of new currency. So, it’s a collective decision taken by the whole team.”

He said “Kahaani 2”, set to release on December 2, was not the reason for pushing the release date of his film.

Pandya said: “We knew a long time back that ‘Kahaani 2’ would be releasing with us. So if we had to push the release date because of this, we would have done it a long time back.”

“Wajah Tum Ho” features Sharman Joshi, Sana Khan and Gurmeet Choudhary.

