Wajah Tum Ho Title Song out now : Sana Khan-Gurmeet Choudhary’s steamy romance is the highlight

Mumbai, Oct 20: The just-released title song video of the movie Wajah Tum Ho, featuring Sana Khan and Gurmeet Choudhary, showcases their romance with a lot of kissing scenes

The title track of Wajah Tum Ho has been sung by Mithoon, Altamash Faridi and Tulsi Kumar. The song features music composition by Mithoon and Manoj Muntashir’s lyrics.

The song features the leads, Sana Khan and Gurmeet Chaudhary.

\It is a slow romantic track with beautiful lyrics. However, Sana and Gurmeet’s kissing sequences are the USP of the song video. Sana, who was last seen in a supporting role in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, will be seen in a female lead role for the first time.

This is also the first time that Sana will appear in a bold avatar. The trailer of Wajah Tum Ho received much attention due to the multiple lip-locking and love-making scenes picturised on the actress. Now the title song of the movie also gives a glimpse of Sana’s hot appearance.

Wajah Tum Ho, an erotic-crime thriller stars Sana Khan, Sharman Joshi, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Rajneish Duggall.

Wajah Tum Ho is scheduled for Dec 2 release.

