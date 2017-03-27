Kamal Haasan, a Muslim? This Journalist thinks so and questions the actor

Chennai, March 27: The issue is not whetheKamal Haasan is an Iyengar or a Muslim. Everyone knows him as who he is. He had announced publicly that he is an ‘Atheist’ and doesn’t belive in GOD or any Religion. But the findings of this journalist create some anxiety in social media.

Journalist Manika Gupta’s column on Kamal Haasan in The Financial Express, ‘Is Kamal Haasan anti-Hindu, does he even know what he is talking about?’ has generated its fair share of controversy — for all the wrong reasons.

The writer goes on a rant and raves about how the Kamal’s comment that the Mahabharat’s Draupadi was a pawn was an attack.

Manika Gupta says Kamal Haasan has ‘misused freedom of speech as he he lives in a Hindu-majority country and has no business to comment on a mythological figure that Hindus have respect for’.

Since it’s a column, the writer is entitled to her opinion. But then, she writes this…

“He is not only inciting enmity between the two groups but also forgetting that his own religion has instances of worst condition of women. He should focus on triple talaq and issues like that rather than bothering about one-off reference in the Mahabharata. Only if he could mind his own business!” Here, it is Clear that Manika Gupta thinks that the actor is Muslim since his surname is Haasan!

That paragraph was of course, taken down, but not before readers seized upon it.