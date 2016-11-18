Actors Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan invited for first look launch of “2.o”

Mumbai, November 18: Actors Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan have been invited to the first look launch of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil science-fiction drama “2.o” here on Sunday, a source said.

“Invitations have been sent to both Kamal sir and Shah Rukhji, and even arrangements have been made for their hospitality. However, they are yet to confirm their presence, and hence, an official announcement is still pending,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Filmmaker Karan Johar will emcee the event, which will take place at Yash Raj Films studios in the presence of the entire cast of “2.o”, a Rs 350 crore magnum opus being directed by Shankar.

Apart from the first look poster, the lead characters from the film will be unveiled in 3D at the event.

Also starring Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, the film has music by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman.

The first look of “2.o” will be revealed to the public for the first time and will be live streamed on the Lyca Production YouTube channel and in Lyca mobile app on both Android and iOS platforms.