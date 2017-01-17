Has Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam?

Washington, Jan 17: Muslims are welcoming Lindsay Lohan to Islam after the actress deleted her Instagram account and changed her bio on the social media site, reports the Daily Mail.

Over the weekend, Lohan got rid of every single photo on her Instagram page, leaving nothing but her profile picture and a bio that now reads: ‘Alaikum salam.’ Many took it mean that Lohan was converting to Islam.

“I’m so happy that lindsay lohan found Islam. may Allah guide her and bless her,’ a woman tweeted. Another posted on her account: ‘I heard that Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam? If its true, alhamdulillah. God has shown her the right path to now follow.’

Lohan has not tweeted any response apart from the change in her bio.