Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik gets engaged to wrestler boyfriend Satyawart Kadian in Rohtak

CHANDIGARH,Oct17:: Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Sunday got engaged to her wrestler boyfriend Satyawart Kadian, who is also a Commonwealth Gamesmedal winner, in Rohtak.

The engagement ceremony was a private affair with only the family members of the two attending the event. Satyawart’s father Arjuna awardee Satyavan Pehelwan said the wedding day was not yet confirmed.

Asked whether it was an arranged marriage, he replied, “They’ve known each other. The marriage has been planned at the initiative of both the families.” While Sakshi had won a bronze+ in the 58kg category in Rio, Satyawart grabbed a silver in 97kg in 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He has been training in the akhada run by his father in Rohtak, while Sakshi has been training at Sir Chhotu Ram Stadium Wrestling Academy in the same city . Both the families are settled in Rohtak.

Satyawart rose to fame in the 2013 World Youth Wrestling Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, when he became the only Indian wrestler to win a medal.