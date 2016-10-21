Pakistan violates ceasefire In Hiranagar : One Pak Ranger killed

Hiranagar , Oct 21: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hiranagar sector, one BSF soldier injured. One Pakistan Ranger has been killed in retaliatory fire at the Bobiya post.

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in less than 24 hours. Early on Thursday morning, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation in Bhimer Gali (BG) sector of Rajouri and in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

According to ANI reports, Pakistani forces fired around 25 rounds of small weapons and 2 small mortars in Hiranagar sector.

“Detail checking revealed that it (firing at IB in Kathua) was an attempted forced infiltration bid by a group of 6 terrorists, foiled,” said a BSF official.

The Indian troops retaliated to the ceasefire violations. There has been no reports of any casualty or damage yet.

Yesterday, Pakistan has also summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner in Islamabad over the killing of the civilian in India’s “unprovoked ceasefire violation” across the LoC and sought an immediate probe.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that 28-year-old villager Abdul Rehman was killed in “unprovoked firing by India in Karela sector of the Line of Control (LoC)” late last night.

Defence spokesman, lieutenant colonel, Manish Mehta told IANS, “The troops violated bilateral ceasefire in Bhimber Ghali (BG) sector of the LoC. They used mortars to target our positions.” The shelling stopped at 3.30 am, however small arms and automatic gunfire exchanges continued, Mehta added.

This is the 17th ceasefire violation by Pakistan since the Uri attack.