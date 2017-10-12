A plethora of beer alternate routes if you take a trip to Belguim before you die

Brussels,Oct12:Beer is the oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic drink in the world.From From pale ale (India Pale Ale) to lager lager beer to the Belgian ales ,the place has it all.

What’s all the fuss about? After all, Belgium is just slightly bigger in size than Wales with a population no bigger than that of Cuba.

Belgium has the greatest diversity of original beer styles on the planet. Few would disagree that the country has an unrivaled brewing heritage which is deeply embedded across its towns and villages.

Beer in Belgium varies from pale lager via the amber of special and lambic beer, red of Flemish red, to black of Scotch and Stout beers.

A Beer culture in Belgium combines know-how concerning nature, social practices and craft skills that constitute an integral part of daily and festive life.

Belgians drink 84 litres of beer each year, down from around 200 each year in 1900.In the 16th and 17th century, a beer termed crabbelaer was the most popular beer in Ghent.

Every year, 18 million hectolitres of beer is flowing from the tanks of Belgian breweries and 11 million of this output flows across the border(s), to our neighbouring countries of France, the Netherlands, Germany and the UK as well as farther-flung destinations such as Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, the USA, Japan and China.

Belgian beer is at the pinnacle of quality craft beer and is now a top reference on a global level, attracting the same status as Scottish whisky or Italian wine.

So what makes ‘brewed in Belgium’ so special? Top of the charts has to be our respect for centuries-old tradition. We don’t mean to say that we are living in a dusty beer museum.

Far from it. Many brewers here are using brand-spanking new, gleaming stainless steel brewing kettles and have access to fermentation and maturation tanks that are forever increasing in size.

A good understanding of labels of Belgian beer and reference works about Belgian beer often use different terms for the fermentation methods based on archaic or traditional jargon

Spontaneous fermentation with beers that are unique in Europe, “Lambic” and the derived Faro, Gueuze and Kriek beers

Warm fermentation is referred to as Top or High Fermentation for Trappist beers, white beers, ale, most other special beers

mixed fermentation for the type ‘old-brown’ beer

Cool fermentation is referred to as low fermentation for Lager or Pils (pale lager)

Beer is made from grain that is converted to sugar and fermented with yeast in the brewing process. The most usual grain used for making beer is malted barley; malting a grain means soaking it in water until the germination process begins and the individual grains begin to sprout, at which point the grain is dried, and the resulting softened grain ready for brewing is called malt.

Lambic is a wheat beer brewed in the Pajottenland region of Belgium (southwest of Brussels) by spontaneous fermentation.

Flemish red :Typified by Rodenbach, the eponymous brand that started this type over a century ago, this beer’s distinguishing features from a technical viewpoint are a specially roasted malt, fermentation by a mixture of several ‘ordinary’ top-fermenting yeasts and a lactobacillus culture.

Winter or Christmas beersMany breweries produce special beers during December. Most contain more alcohol than the brewery’s other types of beer and may also contain spicing. An annual beer festival in Essen near Antwerp focuses on this type of beer with over 190 beers available for tasting in 2014.

Belgium has a number of beer festivals including:

The BAB-bierfestival, held every year in February in Bruges

The festival held every spring in Leuven (previously in Sint Niklaas and Antwerp) organized by the consumer group Zythos.

The Belgian Beer Weekend held in Grand Place, Brussels, organized by the Brewer’s association.

Karakterbieren Festival in Poperinge, Belgium’s hop-growing capital.

The Beer Passion weekend held each July in Antwerp, organized by Beer passion magazine,

The Christmas beer festival Essen

Alvinne Craft Beer Festival, at Picobrouwerij Alvinne, Zwevegem (Moen)

“La Géroublonnade”, beer and gourmet event in a village in Gérouville (fr) , region of southern Belgium, during second Sunday of July.

, region of southern Belgium, during second Sunday of July. The Weekend of Belgian Beers, held in Hasselt in November, organized by the Limburgse Biervrienden

The Weekend of Special Beer in Sohier in February – all informations : http://Www.sohier-village.be

Beer cusine ,as in beer is taken with regular food.

The varied nature of Belgian beers makes it possible to match them against each course of a meal, for instance:

Wheat beer with seafood or fish.

Blond beers or tripel with chicken or white meat

Dubbel or other dark beers with dark meat

Fruit lambics with dessert

Belgium pays homage to the saints and holy men who brewed beer.