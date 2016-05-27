Reliance Lyf Flame 4 smartphone launched

New Delhi, May 27 : Reliance Retail has announced one of its cheapest smartphone the Lyf Flame 4, priced at Rs. 3,999.

The smartphone supports two SIM cards and bears a four-inch (480×800 pixel) display with a pixel density of 225ppi.

The smartphone sports a two-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a VGA (0.3-megapixel) front facing camera. It bears 8GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB).