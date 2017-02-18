Sasikala much better than ‘violent’, ‘anti-national’ DMK: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi ,Feb. 18 : Terming the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as a ‘violent and anti-national party’, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said the state needs to be rescued from such anti-social elements.

Throwing his weight behind All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader V.K Sasikala, the senior BJP leader said she is much better than the DMK.

“The DMK is an anti-national, anti-social, anti-women party. So, therefore they are bound to do this because they are losing. Whatever she is, she is any day better than the DMK. She has a deep Hindu feeling and she goes to temples. These people are anti-Hindu. They want to destroy the temples,” Swamy told ANI.

“Tamil Nadu is a state which has to be rescued from the anti-national elements. There are more anti-national elements in TN than in Kashmir. And I think this should be condemned by everyone,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon told ANI that the uproar inside the Tamil Nadu assembly is a matter of great distress and it has brought a blot in the name of Tamil Nadu assembly.

“I think it is a very sad and disgraceful thing that a elected and highly educated state would conduct themselves in a manner showing no respect to the proceedings of the house,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly was earlier adjourned till 3 p.m. today following continuous ruckus during the floor test.

The DMK MLAs, former TN chief minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp and the Congress protested in the assembly demanded secret ballot in the floor test. The assembly was twice adjourned following the chaotic discourse.

Palanisamy, known to be a Sasikala loyalist, is seeking a vote of confidence today, although he was given 15 days by Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao to prove his majority.

Palanisamy’s faction of the AIADMK claims support of 123 MLAs. 11 of the party MLAs have pledged their open support to the other camp led by Panneerselvam. As one seat in the Assembly is vacant, the required number to win the vote is 117.

The DMK with 89 MLAs in the House of 234 members has clarified that it will not support any of the AIADMK factions.

Congress, having 8 members, has said it will vote against the Palanisamy government in the motion of confidence.

(ANI)