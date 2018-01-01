Beijing,May30:For much of the past two decades, Qi Lu, a search-technology whiz, waged losing battles against Google, first at Yahoo Inc. and then at Microsoft Corp.’s Bing. Four months ago,
Lahore, Feb8:Twenty-one year old Mahnoor Shabir passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Monday. The Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) student penned a note about her battle
Mumbai, Jan 31:It is a tale of love and lust, valour and sacrifice — the celebration of a Rajput queen’s willingness to die rather than give herself over to a
Lucknow, Jan 23:A contest in Lucknow could become one of the most keenly watched in the Uttar Pradesh election if Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav picks the candidate his father Mulayam
Baghdad,Oct19:This is the first large group of civilians confirmed to have escaped since the Iraqi government began its offensive to liberate Mosul from the so-called Islamic State (IS) on Monday.Iraqi
NewYork,Oct11:is requesting a New York judge issue a protective order to keep her personal medical files private, according to court papers filed Monday (via Buzzfeed). The order would prevent the defendant,