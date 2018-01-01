#BSNL
BSNL starts satellite phone service through INMARSAT

New Delhi,May24:State-owned BSNL on Wednesday started satellite phone service through INMARSAT which will be initially offered to government agencies and later opened for others citizen in phased manner. The service

BSNL launches unlimited local ,STD calls at Rs 144

NewDelhi,Jan2:Cashing in on the rollout by several telecom operators offering unlimited free call facility, Government run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) today joined the bandwagon with launch of a new

MobiKwik announces parternership with BSNL

New Delhi, November 18: Mobile payments company MobiKwik on Friday announced its partnership with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for cashless payment of bills. The tie-ups will enable BSNL’s 38

Page 1 of 21 2